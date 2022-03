Rotaract Club of Achievers hosted free eye check-up camp

Aurangabad, March 12:

Rotaract Club of Achievers organised a free eye check-up camp at ASG Eye Hospital, Kranti Chowk, on Friday. Specialist Dr Mahesh Pathak examined patients.

This camp benefited people of all ages with different professions and areas. Detailed check-up and consulting were done for critical patients. Many Rotaractors were present from the city were present.

They included Shivam Bharuka (president, Rotaract Club of Achievers), Pratik Dekshmukh (its secretary), Aishwary Dargad (project chairman), Shlok Bagdiya, Madhur Agrawal, Rohit Chavhan, Mansi Agrawal, Vaibhav Chopade, Ashwin Joshi, Ajinkya Pande, Ketan Dhannawat, Rohit Shejul, Krutika Bahekar and Sangeeta Dhumal.