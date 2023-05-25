Row over Smart City bus depot on APMC campus

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The newly elected chairman of the Super Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Radhakisan Pathade, said, “ We have an objection to the ongoing construction of bus depot by Smart City Office on 10 acres of land on our the campus, but it sans APMC’s permission. Hence, the office should immediately stop the construction, if not we will file a petition in the court for justice.

Pathade held his first press conference after electing as the new chairman on Thursday in Jadhavwadi.

“ The APMC had purchased 73.32 hectares of land from farmers and is utilising it for regular purchase and sale of the agri-produce goods.

The bus depot is not being constructed as per APMC Act. Besides, the municipal corporation had reserved 10 acres of land on the campus and an agreement was also signed between the civic body and APMC. However, the corporation failed to complete the construction within the stipulated time. Hence this annulled the old agreement, said Pathade adding, “ Today, APMC is facing a shortage of space. We want the land to construct godowns and cold storage to store agricultural produce. Hence it should be given to us back or the compensation of land should be paid as per the current ready reckoner,” underlined Pathade.

Notices to traders in Mondha

The traders from Mondha had purchased the land from APMC in Jadhavwadi. Hence notices will be served to the traders who had not started their construction to date. They should start the construction and start the business soon. If not the APMC will seize the possession of land from them, warned the chairman.

Desai and Khaire stopped the works

Our APMC board of directors (BoDs) undertook the construction of a two-storeyed shopping centre near the APMC Gate, opposite Sunny Market, in Jadhavwadi. Today, 80 per cent of the work has been completed. However, when Jagannath Kale was an administrator, the then guardian minister Subhash Desai and Chandrakant Khaire ordered to stop the work. Hence the construction is stalled for the last two to three years, alleged Pathade.