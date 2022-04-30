Royal reception ceremony of Varun-Namrata Karad

Attendance of VVIPs including Governor Koshyari, Ramdev Baba and Raj Thackeray

Aurangabad, April 30:

The royal reception ceremony of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad's son Varun and Namrata Dudani was held on Saturday on a lawn on Jalna road.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, yoga guru Ramdev Baba, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, union minister of State for railways Raosaheb Danve, Aurangabad district guardian minister Subhash Desai, Cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh, Health minister Rajesh Tope, Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, Ashu Darda, former speaker of State legislative assembly Haribhau Bagade, late Gopinath Munde's wife Pragya Munde, Beed MP Pritam Munde, former minister Harshvardhan Patil, Ram Shinde and others were present on the occasion.

Pankaja Munde, however, could not come as she was in Kashmir. Dr Karad himself was welcoming the guests on the grand stage. The reception venue was illuminated with electric lighting. The ceremony cotinued till late into the night. Meals were arranged on forty counters. Public's representatives from Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh and Nashik were also present.