RPI (A) to join hands with BJP to contest local self-body elections

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The national president of the Republican Party of India (RPI, Athawale), Ramdas Athawale, has instructed his party activists and workers to stay in touch with BJP observer, district president and city president and solve people's

problems through discussions with them. " The RPI (A) and BJP will contest the forthcoming Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils elections. Hence to make RPI (A) an inclusive

party bring activists of other communities with us, treat them respectfully and work unitedly to strengthen the party," said Athawale while addressing a meeting of Marathwada office-bearers at Khadkeshwar on Wednesday.

Athawale said, " The party activists should start visiting the wards and villages, develop public relations with them and find ways to strengthen RPI(A). Take up the people's problems and resolve them through discussions with BJP

office-bearers."

RPI's state executive president Baburao Kadam presided over the regional meet attended by the district level office-bearers, activists and workers. Dilip Padmukh compered the proceedings, while the city president Kishore Thorat proposed a vote of thanks. Balkrishna Ingle, Prashant Shevgaonkar, Madhukar Chavan, Prakash Gaikwad, Laxman Hiwrale, Vijay Magare and others took efforts for the meeting.

District, city bodies will be dissolved

Athawale underlined that the existing district and city level bodies will be dissolved and new bodies will be constituted soon. We will give chance to new faces. Our slogan is 'Ekach Paksha Republican Paksha', therefore, implement the membership drive successfully. The decision of selecting candidates and representation in bodies will be taken after reviewing the membership drive, said Athawale.