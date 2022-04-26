Rs 1.09 cr Hawala cash seized, Crime branch raids Chelipura grocery shop

Aurangabad, April 26:

The crime branch police today raided Suresh Rice shop of Ashish Sahuji in Chelipura and seized Rs 1.09 crore received through Hawaha transaction. The action in this case was in progress till late tonight.

Acting on the information received, the team of PSI Kalyan Shelke raided the shop at 5 this evening. Earlier, the police kept the shop under surveillance throughout the day. It was seen that many people were entering the shop and exiting it without purchasing any grocery items. Confirming the information received about the Hawala money, the police initiated the action.

Ashish Sahuji could not explain the source of the huge amount of cash found in the drawer. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav then called the officials of the income tax and Goods and Services Tax department to the shop. The police began counting notes and by 10 pm, an amount of Rs 1.09 crore was counted. The police believe that much bigger amount might have been distributed to the people concerned. Till late tonight, the suspect was to be taken to the crime branch along with the cash seized. Sources said that a case would be registered against him with the City Chowk police station.

The team comprising PSI Kalyan Shelke, assistant sub-inspector Ramakant Patare, Vijay Nikam, Sandep Sanap, Rajendra Salunke Dattatraya Gadekar, Viresh Bane, Nitin Deshmukh and driver Shingare executed the operation under the guidance of assistant commissioner of police Vishal Dhume and PI Aghav.