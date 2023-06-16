Rs 1.10 crore to be recovered from 74 accused in Kiradpura violence case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Miscreants pelted stones on police and set ablaze 14 government vehicles and three two-wheelers at Kiradpura on March 29 night. Commissioner of police has sent a letter to the district collector for recovering Rs 1,10,60,925 from the 74 accused in the violence case. The municipal commissioner will be directed to recover the money as the property taxes from the accused after listening their sides, the sources said.

The miscreants on March 29 night, pelted stone on the police and set ablaze 15 police vehicles along with three two wheelers and other private vehicles in Kiradpura. Losses to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh were caused to the CCTV command and control there. Similarly, the shop banners, tube lights, LED and other private properties were also ransacked. In the police investigation, the losses were estimated to Rs 1,10,60,925. As per the government rules, there is a provision to recover the losses from the accused. Accordingly, CP sent a letter to the district collector.