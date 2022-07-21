Rs 12L fine imposed in cheque dishonour case

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 21:

Judicial magistrate (first class) A V Khedkar - Garad under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act imposed a fine on the accused Prashant Kachwa in a cheque bounce case. The order further stated that the complainant Santkumar Jain should be given Rs 11,17,500 from the fine amount.

As per the records available with the court and the argument of the petitioner, the cheque amounting to Rs 6 lakh given by Kachwa for the repayment of the loan was bounced as the bank account was defunct.

Jain within 30 days sent a legal notice to Kachwa to return the money. Still, Kachwa did not return the amount in the given 15 days. Hence, it was proved that Kachwa had committed a crime as per section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The respondent presented the defense that the complainant was sacked from the job and he was in a financial crisis then. He had asked Kachwa for financial assistance. As he did not assist him, the complainant lodged a false case against him. In fact, he has not taken any loan from Jain, Kachwa mentioned in his defense.

After considering all the facts, the court issued the aforesaid order. Adv N M Kamble appeared for the complainant.