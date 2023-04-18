Rs 1500 crore land compensation paid to 1K farmers in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government agencies which are the custodians of the Dhule-Solapur National Highway and Samruddhi Mahamarg had acquired 1400 hectares of land for the two roads. They also paid land compensation of Rs 1500 crore to 1,000 farmers in the past eight years.

One of the above agencies will also be acquiring more hectares of land in the future for the construction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune Highway in the coming three years. The official notification in this regard is yet to be released, said the sources.

Dhule-Solapur National Highway: A total of 188 hectares of land spread in 25 villages of the district was acquired and a compensation of Rs 639 crore was paid to 150 farmers. Meanwhile, the compensation of 10 farmers (Rs 2 crore) is left for distribution due to technical reasons.

Samruddhi Mahamarg: A total of 1200 hectares of land owned by 450 farmers from 136 villages of three tehsils in the district was acquired and a land compensation of Rs 900 crore was distributed to them. Meanwhile, the compensation of 12 farmers (Rs 25 crore) is left unpaid due to some technical reasons.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune Highway: The road will be a boon for the commuters as it will assure of reaching their destination and vice-versa in minimum hours. Meanwhile, the details including total land acquisition are not available as the administration concerned has not yet released any notification. However, it is learnt that 150 hectares of land could be acquired in the next three years by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

It may be noted that the compensation to farmers against the acquisition of their land is paid under the Land Acquisition Act.

The sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rameshwar Rodge said, “Majority of the land acquisition in the district has been done, barring few cases. The pendency is zero. The acquisition of land for the road passing through Harsul has been done and the compensation is also paid to the property owners.”

Meanwhile, the farmers claimed that they have contributed their land so that the roads will speed of the development in and around the region. Besides, the agricultural produce could also transport from one place to another in a short period of time.