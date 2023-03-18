Rs 1L stone from house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered a closed house by breaking the lock and made off with Rs 1 lakh cash in the Karnapura area on February 22 evening. A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station.

According to the complaint lodged by a woman, she is in a textile business. On March 17, she was counting money at her house, when the suspected thieves Sanket Danve and one minor boy came to her house. She then put the money in a box and kept it in the cupboard. On February 22, when she was away from the house, the suspects entered her house and stole the money from the box, she mentioned.