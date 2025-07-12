Rs 35K monthly interest being collected from maidservant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In shocking incident, a lady moneylender was found collecting Rs 35,000 monthly interest from a maidservant of Padegaon.

A team from the Cooperatives Department raided the residence of a lady moneylender Neetu Sunil Meshram at Bhujbalnagar, New Nandanvan Colony at 7 am on Friday, on receiving the complaint.

Even then, the moneylender resisted strongly and did not allow the team to enter the house. The team could enter the house after the female police, held her back.

Sunita Satish Padalkar (Padegaon) earns a living by washing dishes and doing labour work. She got acquainted with moneylender Neetu Meshram. Sunita borrowed Rs 15,000 from Neetu in 2023. Sunita paid Rs 2 lakh in cash and some amount online.

Despite this, Neetu continued to harass her. The moneylender went to Sunita's house and started threatening her. Neetu made a loan agreement of Rs 5.50 lakh on a bond paper of Rs 500, eight days ago. Henceforth, the maidservant was asked to pay Rs 35,000 per month as interest on this loan agreement.

So, Sunita Padalkar made a written complaint with the Registrar of Moneylenders and Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies on June 16. After verifying the complaint and seeing the hardship faced by the poor woman, an immediate decision was taken.

Deputy Registrar (Cooperative Societies) Vilas Kolekar took the guidance of Divisional Joint-Registrar (Co-operative Societies ) Sharad Jare, District Deputy Registrar Samrit Jadhav. He appointed Subhash Rathod, the Co-operative Officer Grade 1 of the office, as the team leader.

R V Pund, R T Tekale, Pranali Hazare, Suraj Tak, Head Constable A R Khan and lady constable A N Kale were included in this team. Subhash Rathod planned and laid a trap. A raid was conducted at Neetu's house in the morning.

During the raid, nine agreements were made on bond papers of Rs 100 to Rs 500, three blank cheques with no amount written and signed on both front and back were found in Neetu's possession. They were seized.