Rs 3.5L stone from house
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2023 09:50 PM 2023-04-28T21:50:02+5:30 2023-04-28T21:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Thieves entered a locked house and made off with cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh at Shah ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thieves entered a locked house and made off with cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh at Shah Bazar on April 26 night. Based on the complaint lodged by a retired employee Ali Khan Ashraf Ali Khan (Shah Bazar), a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station. PSI Nivrutti Gayake is further investigating the case.Open in app