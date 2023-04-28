Rs 3.5L stone from house

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2023 09:50 PM 2023-04-28T21:50:02+5:30 2023-04-28T21:50:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Thieves entered a locked house and made off with cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh at Shah ...

Rs 3.5L stone from house | Rs 3.5L stone from house

Rs 3.5L stone from house

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered a locked house and made off with cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh at Shah Bazar on April 26 night. Based on the complaint lodged by a retired employee Ali Khan Ashraf Ali Khan (Shah Bazar), a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station. PSI Nivrutti Gayake is further investigating the case.

Open in app
Tags : Chhatrapati sambhajinagar thieves Chhatrapati sambhajinagar thieves PSI Nivrutti Gayake