Rs 3.5L stone from house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered a locked house and made off with cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh at Shah Bazar on April 26 night. Based on the complaint lodged by a retired employee Ali Khan Ashraf Ali Khan (Shah Bazar), a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station. PSI Nivrutti Gayake is further investigating the case.