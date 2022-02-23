Rs 5 crore to be spent on renovation of assembly hall

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has decided to spend Rs 5 crore on the renovation of the municipal assembly hall. The tender for this work will be published soon.

The hall is used to hold important meetings of corporators and municipal officials. However, not a single rupee has been spent on the renovation of this hall since 1995. The condition of the hall has deteriorated. The hall lacks proper air conditioning, sound system and roof plaster. Due to lack of funds, the administration never repaired the hall. Hence Pandey decided to renovate the hall. As per the new plan, there will be seating for 134 corporators and 30 officials. The work will also consist of installing new chairs, two LED screens behind the mayor, two screens on both sides of the hall, state-of-the-art sound system, electrical system and air conditioning system. The ceiling of the hall will be completely renewed. Adjacent to the hall will be a dining arrangement for the corporators, four toilets, and a separate kitchen. The administration said that the tender will be published soon. Work is planned to start in March or April.