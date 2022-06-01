Rs 50L burglary schoks Cidco, N1

The family had been to Netherlands for picnic

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 31:

Unidentified thieves broke open the bungalow of a doctor, who had been on a tour of the Netherlands with his family, and decamped with gold, diamond ornaments and other valuables worth around Rs 50 lakh from Cidco N-1 Sector. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the process of registering a case was underway at the Cidco MIDC police station till late in the evening.

Police said, Dr Sanjay Toshniwal, along with his wife Reshma and daughter Saumya, stays in the bungalow 'Saumya' in Cidco N-1. He runs a hospital, while his wife is a faculty in a Pharmacy College and his daughter is an MBBS student.

Reshma and Saumya left for Netherlands on May 12, while Dr Toshniwal left the city to join them on May 25. Before leaving, he handed over the keys of his bungalow to the family staying opposite them. He told them to put on the lights of the bungalow daily in the evening and get the house cleaned up by the maid after every two days.

When the neighbouring lady with the maid went to clean Toshniwal’s bungalow on Tuesday morning, the bent grill of the window caught their attention. The lady immediately contacted the Toshniwal family and inquired when they were returning. She was told that they were on their way back home. Accordingly, the Toshniwals arrived in the city today between 2.30 pm and 3 pm. After entering the house, they found all the things and valuables scattered in all three bedrooms. In the master bedroom, the locker of the almirah was open and the gold and diamond ornaments valuing Rs 45 lakh and cash were missing. They immediately informed the police about the house-breaking theft.

Ornaments in bank, house being tallied

Dr Toshniwal’s wife before going on tour deposited some ornaments in a bank locker, while some were kept in the locker of the almirah. It was unclear exactly which ornaments are missing and which are kept in the bank. Hence, the process of filing the case was underway till late in the evening.

Fingerprints collected from crime scene

The police immediately pressed into service the dog Sweety and fingerprint experts to find leads in the case. Sweety failed to make any headway but fingerprint experts got some impressions of suspects, said the sources.

Senior police officers visit

Deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe, assistant commissioner of police Nishikant Bhujbal, police inspector (crime branch) Avinash Aghav, inspector Vinod Salgarkar, assistant inspector Manoj Shinde, Kalyan Shelke and Cidco MIDC police team visited Dr Toshniwal’s house and inspected the crime scene minutely.

DVR of CCTV camera stolen

Dr Toshniwal had installed the CCTV cameras to keep a watch on his bungalow. However, the criminals fled with the Digital Video Recorders of CCTV cameras kept in one room. They did not touch the laptop and computer set. The stolen material seems to have been taken away in two bags available in the bungalow itself.