Rs 54.53 billion action plan for works under MGNREGA

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

In the year 2022-23, various government departments in the district have suggested 2, 93,540 development works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA). An action plan of Rs 54.53 billion has been prepared for these works. The plan was approved in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) standing committee meeting on Friday. The ZP, which has approved a billion rupee action plan, spent only Rs 61 crore on works in the district last year.

Works are done under MGNREGA by various departments in the district. These are skilled and unskilled work. Workers are employed for unskilled work while skilled work is done by machine. But no work can be done completely by machines. There are instructions for doing maximum public works through unskilled laborers. The ZP prepared an action plan of Rs 54.53 billion for the financial year 2022-23. The forest department proposed 13, 641 works. Social forestry 7,019 works, 35,923 works by works department, 51,223 works by agriculture department, 5,898 works by silk department, 12,823 works by irrigation department, 1,57,666 works by 868 Gram Panchayats in the district and 9,347 works by animal husbandry department. In addition, Rs 34.16 billion for unskilled laborers, Rs 20.36 billion for skilled works.

Works worth Rs 61 crore last year

Deputy chief executive officer Sudarshan Tupe informed the standing committee that Rs 61 crore was spent on works under MGNREGA in the district in 2021.