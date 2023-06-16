Rs 5.5 crores reward to CSMC in cleanliness survey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the highest performance in the cleanliness survey, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) received Rs 5.5 crore as an incentive prize fund by the urban development department. Municipal corporation informed that it has been awarded for its excellent performance under Swachh Survekshan 2020. This fund will be spent on solid waste management, drainage system, green belts, conservation and beautification of water sources, said solid waste management cell chief Somnath Jadhav. For the year 2023, the municipal corporation has prepared for a clean survey, and detailed planning is being done to improve the rating.