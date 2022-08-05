Rs 85K stolen from car

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Thieves stole a bag containing Rs 85,000 cash, chequebook, passbook, and driving license kept on the back seat of a luxurious car at a signal. The incident occurred near SBI Bank, Bansilalnagar, Railway Station Road on August 1.A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

Police said, complainant Kashish Rahul Mariya (Shilpnagar) had gone with her father in a luxurious car to SBI Bank at Bansilalnagar on August 1 at around 11.30 am. She withdrew Rs 85,000 from the bank and kept in a green coloured bag in the backseat of the car. While returning home, some unidentified thief took away the bag by opening the left door of the car. PSI Pramod Devkate is further investigating the case.