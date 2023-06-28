Rs 865-cr energy boost to Auric, Ather finalises project, Investment to boost electric scooter manufacturing and ancillary units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ather Energy, a prominent Indian electric scooter manufacturer, has confirmed a staggering Rs 865 crore investment in the Shendra phase of the Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric), marking a significant milestone for the region.

Ather Energy, known for its advanced electric scooters, is a key player in the Indian electric vehicles (EV) market. The investment in Auric is expected to establish a robust supplier ecosystem in the state. The approval for the investment was granted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee of the industries department on Wednesday.

CMIA's endeavours bear fruit: Gupta

Nitin Gupta, the president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), highlighted the efforts made by the CMIA to attract investments to Auric. The Ather Energy project will introduce the EV market to the industrial sector in the city and pave the way for the establishment of several vendor companies in the district. The CMIA had engaged in discussions with Ather Energy's founder, Tarun Mehta, co-founder Swapnil Jain, manufacturing head Sanjeev Kumar Singh, and director Murali Sasidharam regarding the proposed investment. The CMIA team also coordinated with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and high-ranking officials to secure this substantial investment. The Ather team had expressed their appreciation for the proactive efforts of the Auric administration and the CMIA in facilitating the investment, Gupta said.

Boosting ancillary units, EV infrastructure

The Ather Energy project holds great significance for Auric, and city’s industrial sector which is already recognized as an automotive hub with a substantial presence of automobile companies. The infusion of funds into the EV sector is expected to invigorate the industry and lead to the emergence of new ancillary units in the district, according to Suresh Kakani, Managing Director of Auric.

Gogoro to establish 12,000 swapping stations

In another significant development, Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc has agreed to set up battery swapping infrastructure in Maharashtra. The project, approved as a mega project, will encompass EV and battery manufacturing as well as the construction of swapping station infrastructure. Gogoro plans to establish around 12,000 swapping stations across the state in the near future, thereby providing a significant boost to the EV infrastructure and adoption in Maharashtra.

AMGM initiative drives green mobility

In a bid to promote green mobility and reduce air pollution, Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) and the CMIA jointly launched the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM) initiative. As part of this endeavour, a fleet of EVs including 1000 two-wheelers, 250 four-wheelers, 50 buses, and 500 three-wheelers were introduced to the city and region, positioning Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a hub for EV vehicles. The success of the AMGM initiative played a crucial role in attracting Ather Energy's investment.