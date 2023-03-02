Rs 900 crore investment in Auric in pipeline

-Kohler and Dhoot Transmission to invest in Shendra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Multinational company Kohler and Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd are planning to invest in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC). According to sources, both companies will invest around Rs 900 crore in the industrial area.

Kohler, which manufactures engines, plans to invest Rs 600 crore in phases to set up a factory in the Shendra industrial belt. The 25-acre plot selected for production is expected to directly employ 500 people. Meanwhile, Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 300 crore in Auric to set up a factory on a 20-acre plot. The company manufactures automotive parts and its production is expected to employ around 250 people.

Senior sources from Auric have revealed that 80 per cent of plots in the Shendra industrial belt have already been acquired by entrepreneurs, with several large companies already in production. Efforts are ongoing to attract further investment from multinational and local companies, with senior executives working tirelessly to achieve this goal.

The Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited is planning to organize the next 'Advantage Maharashtra' expo after monsoon, to showcase the investment opportunities available in Auric. The recent investments by Kohler and Dhoot Transmission are expected to directly provide employment to 800 people.