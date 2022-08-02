Rs 950 crore compensation to repay natural calamity losses!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The divisional commissionerate has presented a primary inspection report highlighting the damage to standing Kharif crops and infrastructure, in various districts of Marathwada, due to the downpour, before the chief minister Eknath Shinde, on July 31. The report demanded Rs 742 crore compensation against the losses incurred due to the downpour in July.

Shinde conducted a meeting to review the farmers' losses at the divisional commissionerate on Sunday morning. The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar mentioned that the region is facing a downpour for the last three years. He sought funds of Rs 308.8 crore to compensate for the loss of crops and Rs 433.64 crore to undertake the repairing of damaged infrastructure and basic amenities (total demand - Rs 742.44 crore). The CM seemed that the figures for losses are less. Hence he assured approving the revised inflated figure in the cabinet meeting.

According to the report, the crops in the 4.38 lakh hectares area of 6.27 lakh farmers (in the region) got damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods. The process of panchanama has been done and the compensation of Rs 308.8 crore is required to pay the compensation to them and Rs 433.64 crore is needed to undertake the repair of damaged basic infrastructure in Nanded.

It may be noted that as per the NDRF parameters, Rs 6,500 per hectare is granted as compensation against loss of crops on agricultural land and the compensation is more for loss of crops on horticulture land or orchids. Last year, the state government announced granting Rs 10,000 per hectare to agricultural land.

Rs 3585 crore aid during last year

The crops are witnessing damage for the past four consecutive years during the Kharif season. Around 12 per cent of the crops, out of total land, have been damaged. The major effect has been reported in six districts - Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed and Latur. Last year, the crops on 36.52 lakh hectares area were damaged and the state government released a compensation of 3,585.42 crores to 44.47 lakh farmers in the region.

Boxxxxxxxxxx

According to sources, the figures of losses reported by the divisional commissioner would be as per the NDRF parameters, then also there is a need for Rs 950 crore aid from the government, in Marathwada, said the sources.