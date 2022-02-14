RTE online admission process to begin on Feb 16

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

The online registration for 25 per cent of reserved seats in private English schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will commence on February 16. However, there is still doubt that the online admission process on RTE seats will start from Wednesday.

The reason is that out of total 605 schools in the district, verification of 281 schools was completed by Monday evening. The online application process is being if verification of the remaining 254 schools is completed by Tuesday.

RTE Cell officers said that the online application process for parents would start from February 16. However, the inspection of schools for the RTE admission process was not completed yet. RTE admissions will be held for seats in 605 schools of the district.

For this, only 281 schools with 2,094 seats were inspected by the group of education officers till today. Some more schools are yet to register. The registration process of 254 schools was completed while the verification process is being done by the officers of the education department.