RTO appeals to get procession vehicles inspected

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) is going to inspect the vehicles taking part in the Ganesh immersion procession on Friday. Teams of motor inspectors have been appointed for technical inspection of vehicles. These teams will be posted at all tehsil locations, Pachod police station, Aurangabad RTO, Harsul police station and MIDC Cidco police station in Aurangabad city.

The officials appealed to get the technical inspection of the vehicle done between 10 am and 6 pm. Only those vehicles found to be fit will be included in the procession. Regional transport officer Sanjay Metrewar has appealed that the vehicles found unfit in the inspection will not be given permission to participate in the procession.

750 Ganesh mandals to participate

The city police have deployed strict security measures for the Ganesh immersion process at all locations. As many as 753 Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals will participate in the immersion procession that will be held in various parts of the city. In all, 886 Ganesh Mandals had filed applications for permission with the police department. However, 753 of them were given permission by the city police. City police informed that only licensed Ganesh mandals will participate in the immersion procession.