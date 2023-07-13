RTO conducts inspection drive on Samruddhi expressway

Officials take action against violators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the wake of the tragic accident involving a private bus that claimed 25 lives on Samruddhi expressway, the RTO office conducted an inspection drive of 49 travel buses on Wednesday night. The inspection included checks for drunken drivers, the fitness of the bus, tax compliance, driver's license, the presence of two drivers for long journeys, headlights, windows, position of emergency doors, tire condition, vehicle length, and seating arrangements.

The inspection was conducted at the Limbejalgaon toll plaza in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ellora on Samruddhi expressway. While no drunken drivers were found, action was taken against those violating the rules. The RTO team also took the opportunity to educate drivers on safe driving practices to prevent accidents. The RTO's sudden inspection drive is a welcome move to ensure the safety of passengers on the expressway. The checks conducted by the RTO team are crucial as they ensure that the buses are in good condition and drivers are complying with driving guidelines. Such inspections should be carried out on a regular basis to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of passengers, said the passengers.