RTO fetches Rs 34L fine from drive against private buses

Lokmat News Network

Regional Transport Office (RTO) has initiated a driver against the private passengers buses evading tax and not following the norms. Action has been taken against 125 such buses in the past three days and Rs 34.69 lakh fine has been recovered from them.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sanjay Metrewar, Assistant RTO Rameshchandra Kharade, Manish Daund and 20 inspectors were on the roads to implement the drive since August 23 night. Action was taken against the buses evading taxes, without fitness certificate and breaching other traffic norms. Action was taken agianst 45 buses on Tuesday, 43 buses on Wednesday and 37 buses on Thursday. The bus owners were made to pay the fine online on the spot. As some owners were not ready to pay the fine, their buses were seized.