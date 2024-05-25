RTO gets 5 interceptor vehicles to keep watch on vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Regional Road Transport Office (RTO) received five state-of-the-art interceptor vehicles on Friday. The vehicles will help detect violations such as driving without a seat belt, drunk driving using a breath test, speeding vehicles beyond the permissible limit, etc.

Through vehicles, it is an effort of the state government to reduce road accidents and fatal deaths by implementing drives at different levels.

The vehicles will be used on a rotational basis in every tehsil of the district to create awareness amongst the vehicle owners. They will be apprised about the permissible speed limit of vehicles, the demerits of driving speedily, the benefits of helmets while riding motorcycles and mopeds, etc. The action will also be taken against the violators. The RTO has roped in 13 drivers from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to operate these interceptor vehicles, said the RTO Vijay Katole.

Each vehicle while visiting any tehsil place will accompany one motor vehicles inspector and two assistants. These vehicles will be touring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (rural and urban), Paithan, Sillod-Soyegaon, Kannad-Khuldabad, Phulambri, and Gangapur. The squad will have to visit every week for 2-3 days to create awareness and to evade accidents. The instructions have also been given to the squad to initiate action against those riding without helmets, driving in a drunken state, speeding vehicle, and other violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, etc.