RTO launches drive against vehicles without fitness tests

Aurangabad, April 6:

Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a drive against the vehicles which have not conducted the fitness tests. Action was taken against 120 such vehicles in the past three days while a fines were collected to the tune of around Rs 12 lakh.

On Monday, the officers took action against a private bus with terminated fitness tenure and going from to Nagpur and Mumbai. The bus was taken to RTO and the passengers had to wait for almost two hours.

The drive was implemented between April 4 and 6 against 120 vehicles against private passengers buses, school buses, tempos, pick-up vans, trucks and others. It was conducted under the guidance of RTO Sanjay Metrewar by vehicle inspector Avinash Patil, Nilesh Lokhande, Yogesh Sarvade, Aparna Chavan, Vikas Dongre, Shivshankar dhonde, Makrand Jayebhaye, Yogesh Sapite, Darasingh Gunavat, Madhvi Chhatre, Puja Kuche, Divya Kolse, drivers Sandeep Jondhle, Parmeshwar Dange and others.