RTO takes action against 313 two-wheelers

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The regional transport office (RTO) implemented a driver against the two-wheeler owner for breaching the traffic norms at RTO office road on Friday between 8 am and 10 am. Action was implemented against 313 two-wheeler owners, including the personal assistant of RTO. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on him as well.

On Friday morning, the RTO initiated the drive against the two-wheeler vehicles on RTO road. The vehicle owners without helmet, insurance, licence, PUC and other documents were levied fine. A fine of estimated amount of around Rs 21 lakh have been imposed on the vehicle owners.

Moreover, the squad also took action against two employees of RTO for breaching the traffic norms. Some vehicles were also seized, informed acting RTO Sanjay Metrewar.