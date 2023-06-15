Rural police officers feted for excellent investigation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Out of the serious crimes investigated by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police in the past five years, the accused in 31 cases have been sentenced life imprisonment. Moreover, the police had been successful in getting conviction in 36 rape cases and six dowry cases.

The special inspector general of police Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan after taking the charge has decided to felicitate the officers and policemen for excellent investigation in the cases of serious nature. Accordingly, a felicitation programme was organised at Vinoba Bhave Hall, in MGM campus on Wednesday. Along with Dr Chavan, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar and other officers were present. The officers who had been transferred were also invited.

In all, 66 former and present officers and 52 policemen were felicitated by Dr Chavan.

Dr Chavan said, people should have faith on the police, hence the unbiased investigation of all cases should be done. The criminals should have the fear of law, he appealed the officers and policemen.

Assistant SP Mahek Swami made in introductory speech while sub-divisional police officer Siddheshwar Bhor proposed a vote of thanks.

In all, 177 cases of serious nature were solved in the past five years. In which, lifers were given in 31 cases, 10 years imprisonment in 14 casees, 5 to 10 years imprisonment in 29 cases and one to five years in 103 cases. These included 33 murder cases, 22 attempt of murder, 7 dacoity, 8 child sexual abuse, 36 rape, 26 molestation and 11 obstruction in government works.

PI Rajashree Aade of Pundliknagar police station had investigated a case in which a father had raped her own daughter at Deogaon Rangari in 2017. She collected the evidence and the accused was convicted. He was sentenced life imprisonment and Rs 58,000 fine. Aade was felicitated in the ceremony.