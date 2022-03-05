Rush to buy dream home before the prices go up

Golden opportunity: Crowd of customers on the second day of Lokmat Property Show

Aurangabad, March 5:

The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed up prices of steel, cement and other construction materials. As a result, construction costs have increased by 50 per cent. The builders are now forced to raise home prices from April 1. The 'Lokmat Property Show 2022', has been organized at the right time, as buyers will be able to save money by booking a house now and also get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana subsidy on home loan and will also get their dream house. The expo was crowded on Saturday.

It is now certain that house prices will rise. Thus, 'Lokmat Property Show' is a golden opportunity for the consumers. Because, reputed builders are giving information about hundreds of housing and commercial projects in the city under one roof. Not all information will be available in one place after the home show. This will cost time and money. As a result, customers started coming to the hall of Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday morning, taking advantage of the two days of home exhibition. Some were coming with their wives, some with their children and some with friends.

Customers went to each stall and took information about various projects. Some wanted to buy a flat in Aurangabad, some wanted to buy a row-house and some wanted to buy a plot. People now want to own a house after the corona period. This was realized in this exhibition. People with 1BHK flat preferred to move to two or three BHK flats or in a row-house. Those with 3 BHK flats were taking information about 4 and 5 BHK flats and bungalows. Some builders had also provided information about their housing project in Pune. Increasing customer response has created an atmosphere of excitement among builders. The crowd of customers had increased in the evening.

Many agreed with the views of municipal administrators

At the inauguration of Lokmat Property Show, municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey had raised the issue of 'Aurangabad is the safest city to live in'. He also referred to the geographical situation. When asked about this, the customers who came to the exhibition today said that many of them agreed with his point.

Today is the last day

Sunday (March 6), is the last day of Lokmat Property Show 2022. The exhibition will be open from 11 am to 8 pm. Citizens are allowed to enter through the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan.

Free admission

Citizens are being given free access to the Lokmat Property Show. The number of visitors to the exhibition, including families, is increasing as the exhibition is held in a completely safe environment.

An atmosphere of joy among the builders

The Lokmat Property Show has received a good response from customers in the last two days. What is special is that due to the air-conditioned environment, citizens are going to all the stalls to get information. Huge bookings are made in the two days. While many have visited the site, some will visit the site on Sunday and make a booking. The benefit of this exhibition will be up to Gudi Padwa, after the exhibition many citizens will go to the builders office and make a booking.