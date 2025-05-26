Sachin Deshmukh appointed Additional Judge of Bombay High Court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Government on Monday appointed Advocate Sachin Deshmukh as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court.

Deshmukh is the 25th judge to be appointed from the Aurangabad Bench. A native of Parli Vaijnath in Beed district, he has been practicing law at the Bombay High Court for nearly 24 years. He began his legal career as a junior under senior advocate P.N. Joshi and earned his law degree from the University of Pune in 1999, followed by postgraduate studies at the University of Mumbai. His elevation comes in accordance with the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium in September 2024, which included a list of distinguished advocates proposed for judgeships across various High Courts.