Sai Paranjpye to be honoured with Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjpye, a veteran film director, screenwriter, producer, writer and playwright, will be honoured with the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award in the 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held at Inox, Prozone Mall, from January 15 to 19.

Festival's founder and organising committee chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, Ankushrao Kadam and honorary chairman of the festival Ashutosh Gowarikar, selection committee president Latika Padgaonkar and members Sunil Sukathankar and Chandrakant Kulkarni announced the name of Sai Paranjpye for the award for her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

The Film Festival brings the best films from around the world to the audiences of Marathwada. The award comprises a memento, citation and cash amount, will be presented to her in the inaugural ceremony to be held at Rukhmini Auditorium of MGM, at 6 pm, on January 15.