Saints are our Superheros

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Saints like Sant Tukaram, Gadge Maharaj and Tukdoji Maharaj who empowered common people with conscience and logic to solve many social issues are our real Superheroes,” said Nilesh Raut, coordinator of Divisional Centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Prathisthan.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the seven-day special camps of the Postgraduate NSS Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

Director of Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan, programme officer Dr Nirmala Jadhav and Dr Kailas Ambhure were present.

Nilesh Raut said that with the growing urbanisation, adjoining villages have turned into a group which is neither in the city nor in rural areas.

“Because, one can problems like a traffic jams, rise in land prices and population in the villages. Even the issues of road, street, drainage and water are not found solved completed there,” he added. Dr Khan said that declining social harmony in villages and city is a big challenge for us. Dr Deshmukh and Dr Meherunnisa also spoke. Dr Rashmi Borikar, Rajesh Karpe and Aparna Ashtaputre were present.