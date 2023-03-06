Sakal Hindu Ekatrit Samiti to send letters in renaming support

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Sakal Hindu Ekatrit Samiti (SHES) decided to submit lakhs of letters to the divisional commissioner in support of the city’s renaming.

The decision in a meeting of the Samiti was held at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Monday evening.

The speakers urged community members, irrespective of political parties and organisations, should come together.

It may be noted that the Central Government decided to rename Aurangabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,’ last week.

An indefinite relay-hunger strike, led by AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, is being staged in front of the district collector’s office in support of Aurangabad name of the city.

The agitators also started submitting objections to the renaming. Given this, a Sakal Hindu Ekatri Samiti was formed. The Samiti took a meeting at Tapadiay Natya Mandir on Monday evening.

Cooperative Minister Atul Save, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsath, Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, former corporator Sameer Rajurkar along with office-bearers and leaders of Shinde-Group Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) were present.

Making an introductory speech, Rajendra Janjal explained the objective behind organising the meeting. Pradeep Jaiswal said that it was the 35-year-old wish of people to rename the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“If anyone opposes the city’s rename, we will demand with the Government to shift Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad,” he said. Jaiswal appealed to the members to get filled letters in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Sumit Khambekar from MNS and Shailesh Patki from VHP also spoke. Sameer Rajurkar conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Does any stage hunger strike by having Biryani?

Sanjay Shirsath said that agitation is a matter of sacrifice which they (agitators against renaming) did not have. “They launched a relay-hunger strike in support of Aurangabad in front of the district collector's office. Now, there are having Biryani feasts. Does anyone stage a hunger strike by having Biryani,” he remarked against them.

Full support for city’s renaming: Save

Atul Save said that even if he is a minister, he is with Samiti in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He said that he is ready to go wherever he is called.

No invitation to Thackeray’s group

It has come to light that SHES did not invite leaders of the Thackeray Sena group. So, its leaders and office-bearers were not present for the meeting. Sameer Rajurkar claimed that the members of the Thackeray Sena group were not invited by mistake.