Sakal Jain samaj depicts discipline and devotion

Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak procession: Three and a half hours full of enthusiasm and radiance

Aurangabad, April 14:

The grand procession of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav organised on behalf of the Sakal Jain Samaj in Aurangabad is famous all over the country. This unique combination of devotion, discipline and restraint was witnessed in the procession organised on Thursday.

The procession depicted great excitement, enthusiasm and radiance of the community members. The procession concluded within three and a half hours. The samaj created a new ideal of devotion and discipline through the procession.

There was tremendous enthusiasm among the youths and women of the community. The various community mandals participating in the procession succeeded in conveying the message of 'Jiyo Aur Jine Do' to the people.

An idol of the Bhagwan Mahavir was placed in a decorated chariot. Everyone was bowing before the white marble statue. Guru Gautam Shwetambar Vardhman Jain Seva Sangha of Cidco N-3 placed a magnificent Mangal Kalash on a rickshaw which was attracting the attention of all. There was also an image of Lord Mahavira created in Sago by Kulswamini Pratishthan. Devotees in the district chanted 15 crore Navkar mantras. Guru Ganesh Bhakti Mandal had created the scene of Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary. The Agarwal Digambar Jain Sakhi Saheli Group had a lively tablexue on online and offline education. A scene depicting chanting 'Navkar Mahamantra' under Navkar Connecting People's Campaign was depicted by Sanskar Mahila Mandal at Johariwada.

The Jain Engineers Society made a scene on ‘Digitalization of Jain Pilgrimage, use of solar system and rainwater harvesting’. Kalikund Parshwanath Saitwal Digambar Jain Temple depicted the abhishek of Bhagwan Mahavir, while Sumatisagar Pathshala, Ulkanagari Mahila Mandal made a scene on 'Vardhaman'. Digambar Jain Mahila Mandal in Rajabazar had made a tablexue of Sammed Shikharji pilgrimage appealing 'Save your heritage'. The Chandraprabhu Digambar Jain Temple in Vishnunagar had scenes based on the story of Chandanpur. Kunthunath Khandelwal Digambar Jinalay had presented a replica of Lord Mahavira's place of salvation, Pavapuri Jal Mandir. Children carried placards in their hands and conveyed the message 'Don't eat junk food and do meditation' while walking in the procession.

Participation of palanquins and chariots

The palanquins and chariots were brought in procession from various Jain temples across the city. Chariot of the Shankheshwar Parshwanath Jain Temple, Johariwada Parshwanath Jain Temple, Jadhavmandi Vimalnath Jain Temple, Jadhavmandi, Rajabazar Jain Temple, Jain Temple at Sarafa and Hudco and Saitwal Jain Temple participated in the procession. This palanquin and chariot were being showered with flowers in various places.

Unite for humanity- Acharya Guptinandiji Gurudev

In the procession, sadhus and sadhvis of different sects of Jain religion were seated on the same platform. Acharya Guptinandiji Gurudev said that leaders of all political parties in the city, people of different castes and sects participated in the birth anniversary procession of Lord Mahavira, who preached the message of non-violence. He appealed to all to come together and create a non-violent atmosphere in the world, to be one for humanity. Aryika Asthashreeji Mataji. Kiran Sudhaji, Sadhvi Rajshreeji, Prachishreeji and others participated in the procession.