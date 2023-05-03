Sakal Maratha Samaj continues agitation on third day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sakal Maratha Samaj has initiated an indefinite strike in the city from May 1 to press the demand of reservations for Maratha Community. On Wednesday, former minister of state Sachin Ahir met the agitators and assured them that he will raise the issue in the legislative council and will also discuss it with former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Ahir said that the present government is neglecting the issue. Several leaders of the opposition parties came and met the agitators, but the district guardian minister has turned its back to the agitation. He gets the time to wander from door to door to beg for votes, but do not find time to solve their problems, the agitators said.

Chandrakant Bharat, Suresh Wakade, Rekha Wahatule, Divya Patil, Prakash Mane, Sanjay Tayade and others were present.