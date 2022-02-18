Sale of ACs growing in two and three tier cities

Aurangabad, Feb 17

Around 3-4 million air conditioning systems are being sold throughout India, with the highest percentage of AC sold in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Sales are also growing in two and three tier cities, informed Navneet Sharma, vice president Daikin India in a press conference on Thursday.

He said that air conditioning that was once considered a luxury has now become affordable to the middle class. ACs now have star ratings that reduce the electricity consumption. Earlier, an AC used to consume nearly 700-1000 units of electricity, but now most ACs consume around 300 to 400 units in a year.

Neeraj Shukla, West India regional head said that AC now comes with advanced technology that makes it more efficient and cools down a large surface area. A normal AC now cools an area up to 200 sq ft. Increasing temperatures are pushing the use of AC in cities like Aurangbad and Pune. Now average citizens also prefer installing air conditioner instead of a cooler due to its affordability and low energy consumption. ACs now come with advanced technology including Wi-Fi to self cleaning. With ACs now becoming a necessity, Daikin India has launched a new range of split room ACs, said Akhil Khan, branch head, Daikin India, Pune.