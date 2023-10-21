Sale of drugs for intoxication; siblings arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The NDPS team arrested two brothers, Sheikh Nayyar Sheikh Naeem and Sheikh Chand Sheikh Naeem, who were selling intoxicating drugs from their homes. In all, 59 bottles of banned cough syrup were seized from them.

According to police, the NDPS team received information that the two were selling intoxicating drugs from their homes in the Town hall area. On the instructions of crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, API Sudhir Wagh along with a team raided the house, and found 45 bottles of cough syrup in Sheikh Nayyar's possession. He confessed that elder brother Chand is also having some bottles. The team seized a total of 59 bottles from their possession. Officials Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Sanjay Nand, Shyam Ade, Mangesh Harne, and others took action.