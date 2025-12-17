Sambhaji Brigade District President Rahul Bansod passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rahul Ashokrao Bansod (40, Vrindavan Colony, Satara area), the district president of Sambhaji Brigade, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium in the evening. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, mother, father, brother, and sisters. Rahul Bansod made a significant contribution to the Bahujan movement.