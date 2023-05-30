Sambhaji brigade, UBT Sena's first gathering in July

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has started holding talks with its alliance parties in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. In a meeting held with office bearers of Sambhaji Brigade at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday, it was decided to organize a meeting of Shiv Sena, Sambhaji Brigade state level office bearers in July in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Spokesperson of Sambhaji brigade Dr Shivanand Bhanuse said that they have an alliance with UBT Sena. Sena is the major constituent party of Mahavikas Aghadi. We are also a part of this alliance. However, we have no communication with Congress and NCP. Hence we have decided to hold a combined meeting with Sena at various districts in the state. Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai, Arvind Sawant, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and others were present.