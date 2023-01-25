Amit Trivedi lends new folk-fusion texture to his hit Rajasthani folk track 'Chaudhary'

Mumbai, Jan 25 The track 'Chaudhary', composed by Amit Trivedi for Coke Studio, is back in new form this time featuring singers Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani and Mame Khan. The song, written by Shelle, is a folk-fusion and features Rajasthani folk and modern music.

Talking about the song, Amit Trivedi said: "'Chaudhary' is a song loved by all and this time I have added elements of Rajasthani folk with modern music in it. Jubin, Yohani and Mame Khan have done a phenomenal job at understanding the feel of the song and bringing it to life. I'm sure the listeners will enjoy this new version."

The song brings back the hit pair of Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani, who earlier sang 'Manike Mage Hithe' for the Hindi audience.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal said, "The song 'Chaudhary' is a perfect mix of folk and modern elements. Amit Trivedi has added an amazing flair to this song. The incredible location and the vibrant colours in the music video is what made the shooting experience memorable. Like always, it was amazing working with Yohani and it was my first time working with Mame Khan, who has an excellent and powerful voice."

For Yohani, it was a unique experience because of the completely new language, outstanding outfits and the extremely beautiful location.

She added: "I had a lot of fun while recording this folk-fusion track with Amit Trivedi. I absolutely loved working with Mame Khan and with Jubin it's always a blast. I hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as we did making it."

The well-known Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, who sang the original version, added: "Chaudhary' is a beautiful love song with Rajasthani folk music. I had a great time working with Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani. The way Amit Trivedi has combined the folk and modern music elements into one is really amazing."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song also features Bhavin Bhanushali and Aayushi Verma. Presented by T-Series, the music video for the song has been directed by Video Brains. The song is available to stream on T-Series' Official YouTube Channel.

