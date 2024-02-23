Sambhaji colony residents get contaminated water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Residents of Sambhaji Colony in Cidco N-6 are facing a double whammy of water scarcity followed by contaminated water supply. After waiting for a week, many parts of the city finally received water, but to their dismay, the water was mixed with drainage.

This comes after the municipal water supply department undertook an eight-hour shutdown ten days ago to connect a new water pipe. The shutdown, which was initially supposed to last eight hours, extended to 33 hours, leaving the city without water for two days. To make matters worse, the water pipe burst three times consecutively, further exacerbating the water scarcity. Now, with the water supply finally restored, residents of Sambhaji Colony are facing a problem of contaminated water. The choked drainage system is causing sewage to seep into the water lines, leading to the supply of dirty water in homes. Despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation, the issue remains unresolved. Manish Narwade of RPI (Kharat group) has urged the authorities to take immediate action to address the problem and provide clean drinking water to the residents.