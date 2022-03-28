Samiuddin Athar's book ‘Shama-e-Adab’ released

Aurangabad, March 28:

Shama-e-Adab, a book penned by Samiuddin Athar was released in a programme organised at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Center, on Sunday.

Warisan-e-Harf-o-Kalam has been celebrating Jashn-e-Noor-ul-Hasnain in the city for the past one year.

This book is the fourth book of Samiuddin Athar. An internationally acclaimed Urdu novelist Noor-ul-Hasnain presided over the programme while Dr Irtekaz Afzal (A G Khan) released the book.

In the programme, Dr Dost Mohd Khan, Dr Salim Mohiuddin, Shoaib Khusro, Zahoor Khaled and Khan Mukhim Khan were the chief guests while Taqi Hassan Khan, Shahab Afsar, Abdul Qadir, Dr Rizwana Shamim, Azhar Shakeel, Tanveer Mohsin Nayyar, Mehfooz Ur Rehman Farooqi, Moiz Iqbal and Khan Shamim were the special guests of the event.

Prominent speakers shared their views on the book and the author. Dignitaries from the city's education and social sectors attended the event.

The author of the book, Samiuddin Athar, was also felicitated. The theme of the program was designed by Khaled Saifuddin. Abubakar Rehbar conducted the proceedings while Dr Sohail Zakiuddin proposed a vote of thanks.