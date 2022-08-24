Samreen Sadaf gets gold medal

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Samreen Sadaf Syed Nusrat Ali bagged a gold medal by securing the highest marks in B Ed March/April session examination within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

She received the ‘Swami Ramanand Teerth Gold Medal' in the university's foundation programme held on Tuesday.

The gold medal was instituted by Prof Suresh Kulkarni, the secretary of SRTM Institute.