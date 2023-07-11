Samruddhi fastag collection under scanner

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The vehicle owners have complained that they are being robbed of more amount through the fastag facility at the Samruddhi express-way check posts. They through the social media complained that although fastag facility was provided to avoid long queues of the vehicles, they had to pay more at the check posts. Based on the news published in this regard in Lokmat Times, the social media users attacked the fastag system and also criticized the policy of toll collection of union and state governments. They have to pay two to three times more on the check posts. However, no action is taken even if complaints are lodged with the fastag management. They demanded that the both online and offline facilities should be provided at the check posts.