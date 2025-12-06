Samvidhan Janjagran Parishad today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Aamhi Bharatache Lok’ will organise a Samvidhan Janjagarn Parishad at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagrah, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, at 12.30, on December 7, to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of Samvidhan Din.

Adv Mahmood Pracha (New Delhi), Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, will inaugurate the conference while Adv Prakash Paranjape, Senior Former District Judge, will preside over the function. Niranjan Takle (Nashik, Senior Journalist) and adv. Smita Kamble (High Court Bench, Nagpur) will be the keynote speaker.

Distinguished guests like Ashok Yerekar, Adv K E Haridas, Justice D R Shelke, Kishor Dhamale, Dr Rishikesh Kamble, Subhash Lomte and others will grace the event.

Ratankumar Salve, Abhay Taksal, Dr Janardan Pimpale, and Dr Farooq Khan are working for the event. Anant Bhavare and Bharat Shirsat have appealed to all citizens to attend it.