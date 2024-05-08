Samyak Gaikwad completes B & M Tech from IIT-Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mumbai, conferred B and M Tech (dual degree) on Samyak Shantilal Gaikwad in Energy Science and Engineering branch.

The convocation ceremony of the IIT was held on Friday. Director of the IIT Subhasis Choudhari gave away the degree to Samyak Gaikwad in the ceremony.

Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran was the chief guest. After the speeches of the dignitaries, the students were administered an oath.

Samyak hails from the city and has completed his schooling at Kids Kingdom English School. During his school education, he qualified Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik Competition and National Scholarship Examination.