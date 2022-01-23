Sand amounting Rs 20L seized

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Sillod tehsildar Vikram Rajput, Talathi Kashinath Tathe and team seized illegally excavated sand from the bank of Purna river and stored at various places. The revenue department seized 69 brass sand amounting Rs 20.70 Lakh, Rajput informed.

The sand mafia excavate sand from the bank of Purna river in Sillod tehsil. The revenue department received an information that the sand has been stored at a place at Dhanora in Sillod tehsil. The revenue team conducted a raid at five places on Dhanora - Palshi Road and seized 69 brass sand. A inquiry has began to find the owner of the sand.

in another incident, the team held a truck transporting sand illegally on Sasarkheda - Bharadi Road. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the truck owner, informed Rajput.

The action was executed by tehsildar Rajput, talathi Tathe, Peshkar Shivaji Sonawane and others.

Rajput said teams have been established to a keep a vigil on the illegal excavation of sand and selling it in market. Strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities, he said.