Sandalwood stolen from Cantonment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 7, 2022 09:25 PM 2022-11-07T21:25:02+5:30 2022-11-07T21:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad
Thieves stole a sandalwood tree from the limits of Cantonment area near Iron Bridge between November 4 and 5.
Army officer M Gopal Krishnan P Madaswami (Cantonment) lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station that a sandalwood tree worth Rs 20,000 was stolen.