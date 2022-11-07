Sandalwood stolen from Cantonment

Aurangabad

Thieves stole a sandalwood tree from the limits of Cantonment area near Iron Bridge between November 4 and 5.

Army officer M Gopal Krishnan P Madaswami (Cantonment) lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station that a sandalwood tree worth Rs 20,000 was stolen.

