Sangharsh Samiti terms city’s renaming as contempt of court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Shahar Namantar Virdhi Kendriya Sangharsh Samiti termed the renaming of Aurangabad city as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ is a contempt of the court.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, office-bearers of the committee said that the Shinde Government hurriedly published the renaming of the city in Gazatte over night ignoring the fact that one case related to the renaming of the city was pending with the Bombay High Court while five cases are pending with Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

“Taking a decision related to the cases which are sub-juice is a contempt of court. We will file a contempt of court petition against the Government. The Central Government has given just a no-objection certificate (NoC) for the renaming while the State Government considered this as an order. This was done intentionally to create a rift between two community people and take credit for vote bank politics without bothering that delegates of G20 summit are arriving here,” they said.