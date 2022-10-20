Sanitation personnel lands in ACB trap

Deputy superintendent of ACB Maruti Pandit said that a case was registered with City Chowk Police Station against the accused.

According to details, the accused Ismail Shamshu Pathan (49) works in AMC Zone -4 as a sanitation personnel. He was given the charge of sanitation of all areas which fall under the zone for the past few days. The wife of the complainant was absent for two days on the duty. Ismail Pathan demanded money from the complainant for not forwarding the record of two days' absence of the woman employee to his seniors.

The accused insisted the complainant pay the money.

Angry over this, the husband of the woman employee lodged a complaint with the ACB. The officers of ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap. Pathan was caught red-handed in the trap laid near Sai Baba Mandir at Vishwasnagar in the Labour Colony while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant.

Later, a case was registered with City Chowk Police Station.

Police Inspector Hanumant Ware, Sainath Todkar, Vilas Chavan, Kevalsingh Ghusinge, and Chandrakant Shinde under the guidance of ACB superintendent Dr Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Pandit, completed the action.

The ACB officers received information that Ismail Pathan used to collect money from those who would install hoarding and boards in the localities of the zone by threatening them to issue a notice.

The officers said that the accused used to harass other sanitation employees of the department.