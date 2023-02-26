Sanjay Gaikwad awarded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Gaikwad has been awarded the prestigious Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Level Ideal Teacher Award for the academic year 2021-22 in Maharashtra. The award recognizes innovative teachers who have served students and society with dedication. Gaikwad was selected through a transparent process that involved local, district, and state-level interviews. The award includes a certificate, a memento, and a cash prize of Rs 1,10,000. The ceremony was held at Hotel Rangsharda in Mumbai and attended by top officials from the department of secondary and higher secondary education. The State's school education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, congratulated Gaikwad online. Krishna Kumar Patil, director of education, Teachers constituency MLA Kapil Patil, director Kaustubh Divegaonkar, director Mahesh Palkar, deputy director of education Sandeep Sangve were present.